Analysts Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Equities analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. CURO Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,217,573 shares of company stock valued at $19,460,186. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter worth $178,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 132,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $674.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.