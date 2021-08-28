Analysts Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. CURO Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,217,573 shares of company stock valued at $19,460,186. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter worth $178,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 132,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $674.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

