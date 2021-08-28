Analysts Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Roku reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Insiders have sold a total of 437,209 shares of company stock worth $172,155,798 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 111,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Roku by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,794,000 after acquiring an additional 56,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $357.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku has a 52 week low of $150.38 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.70 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.38.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.