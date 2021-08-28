Analysts Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Post $0.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.85. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USPH opened at $117.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.07. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.