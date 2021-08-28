Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.99 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAR. Barclays cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $10,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $993,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAR opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.85. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

