Analysts Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,471,000 after purchasing an additional 246,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,965,000 after purchasing an additional 433,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after acquiring an additional 657,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,240,000 after acquiring an additional 389,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,677,000 after acquiring an additional 359,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,795. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

