Analysts Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post $2.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.47 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $10.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. 5,093,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,699. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,598 shares of company stock worth $5,621,887. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

