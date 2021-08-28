Analysts Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.30 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will announce sales of $8.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.41 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $7.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $34.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.55 billion to $34.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.98 billion to $36.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

PFGC traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. 2,755,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,630. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 169.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

