Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $13.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.31 to $15.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $219.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

