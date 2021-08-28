Analysts Offer Predictions for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,273 shares of company stock worth $8,306,090 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

