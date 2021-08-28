Analysts Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $35.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $6,418,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 349.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASO traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,622. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $43.09.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

