Analysts Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target at $23.59

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,200. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

