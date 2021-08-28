Analysts Set NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Target Price at $27.17

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLOK. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after buying an additional 199,389 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,988,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $26.78. 2,772,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,218. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.