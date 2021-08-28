Analysts Set Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Target Price at $99.14

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.14.

Several analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 56.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 33.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.60. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

