Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) PT at $46.13

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Teradata by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

