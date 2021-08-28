Analysts Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Target Price at $32.20

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IPG opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

