Analyzing Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and Beadell Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 13.43 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.65 Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Beadell Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Golden Minerals and Beadell Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 147.15%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Beadell Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Beadell Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73% Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Beadell Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Beadell Resources Company Profile

Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

