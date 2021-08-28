Analyzing CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A -15.03% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.78% 6.98% 2.73%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CVR Medical and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 4 7 0 2.64

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus price target of $13.36, indicating a potential upside of 0.15%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVR Medical and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 N/A N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $41.44 billion 0.72 $1.95 billion $0.92 14.50

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical.

Volatility & Risk

CVR Medical has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats CVR Medical on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

