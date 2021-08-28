Analyzing The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO)

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

74.3% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of The Hackett Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Hackett Group and Grow Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hackett Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.80%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Hackett Group and Grow Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $239.48 million 2.43 $5.47 million $0.42 46.38 Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares The Hackett Group and Grow Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 8.18% 17.44% 12.41% Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Grow Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation. The company was founded by Ted A. Fernandez and David N. Dungan in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Grow Solutions

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of growing, processing and dispensing legal cannabis and legal cannabis infused products. The company was founded on May 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Jackson, WY.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.