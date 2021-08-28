Analyzing Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Viomi Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Traeger and Viomi Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger N/A N/A N/A Viomi Technology 3.30% 18.65% 9.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Traeger and Viomi Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viomi Technology $892.82 million 0.39 $26.56 million $0.52 9.48

Viomi Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Traeger and Viomi Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 0 1 8 0 2.89 Viomi Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Traeger presently has a consensus price target of $31.13, indicating a potential upside of 18.89%. Viomi Technology has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 90.67%. Given Viomi Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viomi Technology is more favorable than Traeger.

Summary

Viomi Technology beats Traeger on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products and small appliances, such as blenders, portable fans, rice cookers, water quality meters, water filter pitchers, stainless-steel insulated water bottles, smart toilet, and food waste disposals; and value-added services. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its online platform, Viomi Store mobile app, and e-commerce channels, including Youpin, JD.com, Tmall, and Suning, as well as offline experience stores. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Corporation. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

