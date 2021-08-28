Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 113.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 915 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

