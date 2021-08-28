ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSS traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $365.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.51. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

