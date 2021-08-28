Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AOXG stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile
