Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.

NASDAQ APPN traded up $5.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.96. 528,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.19. Appian has a 12-month low of $54.53 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPN. Truist lowered their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.00.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

