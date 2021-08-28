Arbidex (ABX) One Day Volume Hits $76,068.00

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Arbidex has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arbidex coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbidex has a total market cap of $436,817.51 and $76,068.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00052454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013859 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00752025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00104688 BTC.

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,712,524 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

