Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Raised by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 262.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,331 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.57. 1,443,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,865. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

