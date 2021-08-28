Archer Investment Corp Acquires New Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 789 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $124.57. 590,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

