Archer Investment Corp Buys 190 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 27.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $547,000. Oakmont Corp increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% during the second quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 883,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.24. 3,560,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

