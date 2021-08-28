Archer Investment Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 29.7% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus upped their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Shares of MRNA traded down $18.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,188,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,494,771. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.07. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $1,957,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $3,524,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,139,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,310,910.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,719,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

