Archer Investment Corp Has $422,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Archer Investment Corp cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America cut their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

