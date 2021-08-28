Archer Investment Corp Has $82,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. 2,021,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.58. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

