Archer Investment Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 149.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.37. 15,088,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,011,463. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

