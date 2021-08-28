Archer Investment Corp Increases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,270. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

