Archer Investment Corp Purchases 1,959 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.64. 2,800,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,004. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

