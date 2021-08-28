Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the July 29th total of 650,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 243,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $52.23 on Friday. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

