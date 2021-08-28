Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $732.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

