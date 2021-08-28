Argus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Argus reiterated their buy rating on shares of The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $78.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.09. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

