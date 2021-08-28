Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 25,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.11, for a total transaction of $9,252,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $372.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.