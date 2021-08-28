Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,025 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

