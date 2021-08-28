Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,041 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,310 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after acquiring an additional 828,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $244.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.86 and a 52 week high of $253.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

