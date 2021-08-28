Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,044 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,597,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after buying an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after buying an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,705,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after buying an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,981,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

