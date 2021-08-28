Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,280 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1,173.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 134,639 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Invesco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 177,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 803,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 188,150 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

