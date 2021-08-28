Arizona State Retirement System Sells 826 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

NYSE LW opened at $65.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

