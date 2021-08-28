Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,819 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLF opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLF. Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

