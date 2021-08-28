ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $26.79 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 152,406 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $26,788,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $180.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.08. The firm has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

