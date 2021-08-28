ARK Investment Management LLC Makes New $43.94 Million Investment in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,098,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,939,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $2,835,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,495,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,906,000. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZY stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52. Zymergen Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.59.

Several research firms recently commented on ZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

