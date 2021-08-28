ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 21,928 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21,928 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $58,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $558.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $527.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

