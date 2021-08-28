ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 447,207 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,884,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 447,207 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $97,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,898,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARCT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $56.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

