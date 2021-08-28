ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 4,599,044 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,942,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,599,044 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 12.24% of Cerus worth $123,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Cerus in the second quarter worth $144,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 4.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 64,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 177.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 26.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 353,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 74,453 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.82. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

