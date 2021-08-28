Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Shares Down 0.6%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 3,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 23,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 19.49%.
About Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF)
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.
