Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARGTF opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79. Artemis Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.